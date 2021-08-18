I've heard some really dumb things come out of the mouth of U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, of Tennessee, through the years, but her recent comment about the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the recently introduced budget bill takes the cake. "A speedway to socialism" were her words.
Where does she think that infrastructure comes from? The construction folks just go out and build roads and bridges and then pass the hat among the public to be paid for their same substantial investment in labor and materials?
It's called government. And it's specifically in the first paragraph of the Declaration of Independence: men forming governments as a collective effort to seek life, liberty and happiness.
ALEX CHAPMAN
attorney
Ville Platte