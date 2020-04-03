Louisiana has a serious wildlife crime problem: the highest rate of whooping crane shootings in the country. At least 12 of these magnificent, highly endangered birds have been shot in the state since 2011, leaving the current count of living birds at 75.
Once native to Louisiana, whooping cranes were wiped out statewide by shooting and habitat destruction by 1950. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries now has a reintroduction program to return these rare, majestic birds back into the coastal marshes that were once their home. The state has invested a considerable amount of time and money to raise captive-bred whooping cranes and prepare them for their life in the wild. It costs nearly $94,000 per bird to bring them from egg to release because the process involves long, painstaking care. The hope is that released birds will eventually form a sustainable breeding population.
Given the state’s monumental effort and expense, it is especially heartbreaking to see the leniency given to those who brazenly violate the law: a mere two years’ probation and 120 hours of community service to the most recent whooping crane shooter. No jail time and no fines make it a minor slap on the wrist for a crime that should be taken much more seriously.
There is an upcoming opportunity in Louisiana for true justice to be served. The latest alleged killer of two whooping cranes in 2016 was arraigned on January 21, 2020 in federal court in Lafayette and the case is pending trial. The defendant is accused of not only shooting the cranes, but also of removing the feet of one bird which was wearing a radio monitor, then casting the birds in a ditch and throwing his knife in a crawfish pond. Since he transported the birds, he is being charged under the Lacey Act which carries a sentence of up to one year in jail and as much as a $10,000 fine.
Minor penalties have provided little deterrent. It’s time to treat this crime seriously with penalties that reflect its importance. It’s time to stand up for true Louisiana sportsman’s values.
MARTY FLOYD
president, Louisiana Wildlife Federation
Cheneyville