I met my baby earlier than most but was prohibited from holding her because she was fighting for her life. She had to leave immediately for the neonatal intensive care unit. The tiny size of her body, 1 lb. 10 oz., initially masked her humanity because she did not resemble other infants.
My daughter, Philomena Gracie, was delivered via Caesarean section at 30 weeks’ gestation following many pregnancy-related complications, but she was the size of a 23-week-old fetus when she was born. She was intubated right away and later put on a CPAP machine. I then had to wait seven days after delivery to hold her because she was in critical condition.
Despite my baby’s age at birth, I observed her personality, and her fierceness, instantly because of her reaction to the CPAP machine. Every day she attempted to remove her mask, determined to breathe on her own. There was no doubt she wanted to live.
My experience was life-altering in regards to my beliefs about the humanity of the unborn child, and it comes to mind now as the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. This case will address the question of fetal viability, the age the unborn child can survive outside the womb, and if babies after 15 weeks of pregnancy should be protected from abortion.
My baby was incredibly fragile, approximately the size of my hand, yet she responded to my voice, moved her hands to grasp mine and smiled when she saw me. It was when I first saw her that I realized I am not pro-life just because of my faith or the beliefs I had been taught.
I am pro-life because my daughter’s humanity was not contingent on her size, stage of development or her dependence on others for her survival. Her humanity was established the day she was conceived, and that is precisely why medical professionals utilized every resource they had to sustain her life.
It is my sincerest hope that the Supreme Court justices recognize the same as those working with preemies across the country, which is that even the smallest babies deserve a chance at life. I know that just like my daughter did, these babies want to live.
ELISE BENNETT
photographer
Covington