I count myself a moderate conservative who considers free speech to be the greatest gift provided by the U.S. Constitution.
Having said that, I was drawn to the side-by-side articles by Byron York and Dana Milbank in your paper on April 29. I agree with everything posted by Byron York and disagree with everything posted by Dana Milbank.
I want to thank your staff for continuing to provide Milbank a forum for his rants. I firmly believe that he represents the privileged elites in this country as opposed to the working class as presented by York.
It is my belief that one column from Dana Milbank does more for the conservative cause than two columns from Byron York.
CHARLES MORRIS
retired engineer
Harahan