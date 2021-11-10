On Saturday, voters across Louisiana will have the opportunity to play a key role in our ability to keep and attract more families. Constitutional Amendment 2 will simplify our income taxes, making them lower and fairer.
Amendment 2 lowers personal income tax rates for all taxpayers in Louisiana. No matter what tax bracket you fall in, your personal income tax rates drop. That means more than 9 out of 10 taxpayers will pay less on their tax bills.
Moreover, Amendment 2 will create opportunity.
The changes proposed by this amendment are not new ideas — they have been discussed and debated for years and repeatedly endorsed by good government and policy groups, locally and nationwide. Now, Louisiana voters have the chance to make this change. A vote for Amendment No. 2 will help our families, our businesses, and build a better Louisiana.
KELISHA GARRETT
Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Foundation
New Orleans