An article published in the Dec. 20 newspaper, under the headline “Wildlife agency seeks $20M emergency funds sought to avoid staff, program cuts,” provides a mostly fair description of the financial situation faced by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
However, it included a sentence that was both true and misleading. The story says that three years ago LDWF sought to raise basic hunting and license fees by 42% and 33%. A better description would be that we wanted to raise those fishing and hunting fees by $3 and $5 from the price set 20 years ago.
A modest fee increase would make us competitively priced with states around the Gulf Coast. Additionally, those other fish and wildlife agencies generally get millions of dollars from their state general fund. LDWF does not.
Many people are unaware that LDWF has basically operated without state funding for nearly 20 years; instead, we rely heavily on funds from oil and gas mineral rights on our Wildlife Management Areas and revenue from fishing and hunting license fees set two decades ago.
Over the years oil revenues have dropped and, combined with a nationwide drop in hunting and license sales, our situation slipped from bad to worse. Simultaneously, the department has assumed more responsibilities that require increased spending.
Three years ago, we predicted that our financial rainy day would become a storm without more funding. We asked the Legislature to change our cost structure for hunting and fishing licenses, which would have allowed us to raise fees and revenues. We simultaneously cut spending, and reduced both personnel and some services to save precious financial resources. An editorial in this newspaper supported our effort. But we were not successful convincing the Legislature.
Now, as Sunday’s article says, we are asking the Legislature for $20 million. Those funds will help us hire, train, and outfit 21 seriously needed enforcement agents. Their absence presents a safety issue on our waterways, and having more agents is a deterrent to illegal activity on land and water.
We need funding to provide much-needed testing to ensure that shrimp, fish, oyster and crawfish are bountiful and safe, along with habitats used by wildlife. The need and cost for fighting invasive species such as giant salvinia, apple snails, wild hogs and staving off deer-killing chronic wasting disease are soaring.
Asking for state funding now is not something LDWF wants to do, but it is critical to the protection of our residents and Louisiana’s Sportsman’s Paradise.
JACK MONTOUCET
secretary, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
Baton Rouge