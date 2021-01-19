I have been watching or listening to presidential inaugurations since I listened to President Kennedy being sworn in. I am so saddened that my Capitol is locked down during this inauguration.
This kind of action caused by insurrectionists should not be condoned by any citizen or elected official that truly believes in our right to seamless transition of power from one party to the next. If you are a truly compassionate and responsible citizen, you should be showing your disgust at the next election cycle.
We can only get stronger by weeding individuals that will cloak themselves in the American flag and then desecrate it by using it as a bludgeon against officers trying to protect our Capitol. We must insist that individuals acting in a violent manner be charged and prosecuted for their actions.
I truly love our country but am deeply saddened by the garbage that took place in our Capitol. Our elected officials must step forward and accept that Joe Biden won the election. Bring the true Republican Party back to life under the meaning of compassionate and responsible leadership or doom it to failure.
RICHARD STAGNOLI
retired safety auditor
Central