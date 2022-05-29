I read in amazement the lies that continue to be spewed from the pen of Cal Thomas.
His premise that public schools are making our children progressives is utter nonsense at best. It is this type of “fake news” that incites fear in parents around the country whose children are being educated in the public school system.
I‘m guessing he did not research, nor has he visited, public schools long enough to educate himself on what is actually being taught.
Yes, tolerance for differences is ever-present in the public school system, which many think is a good thing!
As a teacher in the public school system for over 40 years, I believe I am qualified to comment on what is taught in public schools by teachers who are underpaid and underappreciated.
Most teachers are only concerned about teaching curriculum, with not enough books, materials or time.
I have never observed a teacher indoctrinating students with their own political or religious beliefs. I generally observed teachers attempting to teach, comfort, feed and even clothe the students in their care.
Teachers arrive at work to teach children from diverse backgrounds, with different religious beliefs and diverse learning styles, many with disabilities, and from a wide range of socioeconomic backgrounds. They accept students and provide a level of respect and care irrespective of their sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, political beliefs or class.
Our public schools are far from perfect and there is always room for improvement, but Cal Thomas is the last person I would trust to make decisions about any child’s education. It seems that he would be fine with public schools if they indoctrinated students in his system of beliefs. As a Christian, I pray that never happens!
CATHERINE PARKS
retired teacher
Baton Rouge