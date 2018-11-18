Over the years, I have amused myself reading Richard Cohen’s columns famously slanted to the left. After all, we need to remain open-minded and cognizant of all political viewpoints. However, I have real concern for Cohen’s health after reading his rant in the Nov. 7 Advocate, “An American Nero threatens the Republic.” It appears that Cohen may have psychiatric issues.
Cohen strikes the theme that a caged animal will chew off its own leg to free itself, and that our president, in reacting to various political stimuli, will do more than fiddle while Rome burns — he will purposely start a war in order to avoid “looking like a loser.”
In support of this completely baseless and paranoid assertion, he exclaims, “just look at what Trump has done — abusing his power as commander-in-chief by sending troops to the Mexican border” to keep 5,000 to 7,000 foreigners from entering the country illegally. He notes that Trump has “concocted” this threat to national security. Cohen conveniently forgets that the law is clear that our president is actually responsible for our national security. And, although I cannot for the life of me understand how there are really people in this country who don’t see unchecked illegal immigration as a threat to national security, in point of fact, there is a large portion of the American population who actually believes that illegal immigration must come to an end in order to preserve our national security. Cohen, perversely, sees Trump’s action as a threat to our country.
Cohen goes on to point out that if and when the “justifiably vengeful Democratic Party” (as if Trump has jailed them as political prisoners) seeks to impeach our president, or if Democrats block his legislative initiatives, or commence (vindictive) investigations of Trump, that our president, strangely enough, might not receive such political conspiracies in a gentlemanly manner. Hence, he points out, despite the thankful “constraints placed upon Trump by the courts” and the “protections” afforded us by the Deep State, our president will instead act as a cornered desperado, and simply start a war just to show those Democrats.
Cohen should be ashamed of allowing this frenzied, ludicrous and obsessive diatribe to go to print. More important, it would seem that The Advocate should take some responsibility for this outlandish garbage and spare its readers from such psychotic rage.
Dennis A. Pennington
attorney
Baton Rouge