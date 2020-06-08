Rod Walker’s June 5 column headline, “Brees now has chance to make a real difference,” was a “cheap shot.” Gee whiz, what a “headline” grabber.
Is Walker new to the New Orleans community and sports scene to imply that Drew Brees has not made a very positive impact upon New Orleans and our community, and not just in sports?
Tell me who on Monday mornings doesn’t celebrate or mourn the Saints game, with Brees playing a large part in it.
Brees has contributed, yes, on the field and also as a role model to our children and has a huge impact upon us all financially and socially. His success has been our success. His positive impact has been to all people.
Brees is a good and quality person who has made tremendous contributions to New Orleans and deserves our respect and thanks. Yes, he has made a difference in the past and will again in the future!
GARY DAMARE'
retired sales representative
Marrero