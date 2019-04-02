In the spirit of transparency, let me note that Judge Harry Cantrell is one of my clients. I’m writing this editorial reply in the interest of fairness.
The column that James Gill wrote taking Cantrell to task for allegedly running roughshod over poor defendants was colorful reading but unfortunately misleading. The commentary, in essence, accuses Cantrell of violating the constitution. Nothing could be further from the truth. Gill takes his cue from a lawsuit filed by The MacArthur Justice Center and The Civil Rights Corps accusing Cantrell of failure to adhere to a ruling set forth by the U.S. District Court, which orders Cantrell to follow constitutional minimums when setting bails.
In this case, Cantrell set a bail of $10,000 dollars for a 33-year-old homeless man brought before the court for writing graffiti on the wall of a drug store. What Gill did not point out is that the defendant has been arrested more than a dozen times on various charges in a two-year period in Orleans Parish, notwithstanding a pending warrant for his arrest in Jefferson Parish during the time of his hearing before Cantrell.
In reviewing the defendant’s arrest record, Cantrell determined that the defendant was indeed a threat to society and set bail according to the guidelines under which he is, by law, mandated to follow.
Cantrell is prepared to defend his decision before the U.S. District Court when the case comes up for a hearing. He is not at liberty, by judicial ethics, to try this case in the press. The matter of setting bail is not as simple as Gill would have us believe in his column. There are always mitigating circumstances that must be considered.
Gill points out that the defendant, in his words, "is a lost soul that needs help." No doubt, this may be true. However, Cantrell’s first priority is public safety.
It's no secret that mental illness is a crisis issue for the entire state since former Gov. Bobby Jindal closed down most of the mental health facilities, leaving a mess for the courts and law enforcement to attempt to clean up.
As we have seen, this can lead to tragic results. Case in point: The young female New Orleans police officer who was brutally murdered in a convenience store parking lot by a so-called lost soul.
Cantrell is one of the safeguards between the public and such tragedies. Without Cantrell, in the words of singer John Mayer, "we're like a couple slow dancing in a burning room."
Norman Robinson
retired journalist
New Orleans