Jim McKay, of ABC’s "Wide World of Sports," used the phrase, "the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat." The LSU football team has experienced both of those feelings over the years. However, a few nights ago, the thrill of victory came pouring out in its 42-25 win over Clemson.
The hype leading up to this game made you realize just how big this title game was going to be for both teams. Dabo Swinney, coach of the Clemson Tigers lamented all season that they weren’t getting any respect. He always talked about little old Clemson. In addition to him being a good coach, I believe Swinney moonlights as a part-time psychologist.
On the other side of the ball was LSU and its coach, Ed Orgeron. Lately, the LSU football team has had some difficulty with the elephant in the room, Alabama. This year we took on Alabama and beat them on their own turf. Coach O used his "one heartbeat" theme as a foundation for this team.
The team found Joe Burrow and Joe Burrow found a team that cared about him. This season was epic as individual and team awards came in bunches. Some months ago, I was talking to a dear friend and I used the phrase, records can be broken, championships can’t.
In some ways, that phrase fits this year’s LSU team. They set a lot of records as individuals and as a team. While the records may stand for years, like with all records at some point they will be broken.
The championship achieved by the Tigers will never be broken.
When the clock hit zero, the pride of the bayou was never more evident. The streets near and around the Dome were covered in a sea of purple and gold. The party has stopped on the streets but in the hearts and minds of all LSU faithful, it has only just begun.
In years yet to come, we will all be able to say where we were on the night the LSU Tigers were crowned kings of the college football world. I can hear Coach O saying in that signature voice, Go Tigers!
JAMES EWERS
education consultant
New Orleans