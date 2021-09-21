Taxes with representation: It is difficult to take our elected representatives seriously when they declare that they do not like or want any further taxes.
I watch as our representatives and at least one of our senators lament the high cost of an investment in our roads, bridges, ports, schools, airports, etc.
The real issue I find with taxes begins here at home, especially in Central. We lead the nation in sales tax levied against our citizens — 10.5 cents for every dollar spent.
It seems that every time we turn around we are having another tax (mill) levied against us. The only time I have witnessed one of our elected officials say anything about local taxes was when our state senator from Central tried to raid the BREC fund. He says he is for local government and less taxes, but he attempted to send the revenue generated to the state and create additional boards to spend it.
How much more do we need to be taxed at home before our local government is held accountable for appropriate expenditures of local taxes? It seems that the only time we see drainage work is the evening before a storm is scheduled to hit.
It has taken so long to finish Sullivan Road that the construction equipment has raised the iron level in groundwater because of sitting and rusting in place. When are we going to get relief on local taxes?
RICHARD STAGNOLI
retired safety auditor
Central