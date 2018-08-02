In his letter to The Advocate regarding the death penalty’s use in Louisiana, Russ Wise is correct that the death penalty does not deter violent crime. And we are hopeful of having a broader conversation. But, respectfully, Wise, as well as Attorney General Jeff Landry are wrong about one aspect of death penalty convictions.
There have been 162 exonerations from death row since 1973. 11 from Louisiana. Only 12.3 percent of all exonerations from death row are on the basis of DNA. DNA is not a magic protection against wrongful convictions as DNA evidence is available in under 5 percent of homicide cases.
It can reasonably be assumed that in every single exoneration, the prosecutors and juries involved were absolutely certain of the defendant’s guilt ... until they weren’t. The fact that our system sentences innocent people to die has not and will not be fully remedied by technology. As long as the death penalty continues to exist, the moral hazard of executing the innocent remains.
Citizens in Louisiana have begun to question the efficacy of the death penalty, the severity of life without the possibility of parole, and the difficulty in deciding who should live and who should die. As a result, death sentencing in Louisiana has declined from a high of 12 in 1997 to one in 2017. When informed about the broad spectrum of a defendant’s background, juries more often choose life over death. For some, like Pope Francis, this is a matter of absolutes. For others, it’s a question of judgment: Is this an effective use of resources?
While it may feel good for Attorney General Jeff Landry to pound his fist and call for the death penalty, our elected officials must make responsible choices. Perhaps for Mr. Wise, as a school board member, the question really is whether Louisiana should spend $100 million over the next 10 years for one execution, or to support our schools, or children, and programs like TOPS. It’s a conversation worth having.
Michael Cahoon
organizer, LA REPEAL
New Orleans