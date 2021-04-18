In reply to Andrew Gallien's letter stating that corporations should pay taxes, please consider that corporations pay no taxes even if they are taxed.
They treat taxes just like rent, utilities, payroll, materials — meaning that tax cost is built into the selling price and thus passed on to their customers and ultimately the end-user.
If the U.S. taxes its corporations, those taxes make our companies less competitive in the global market and thus cause less employment here.
B. CHARLES GOODWIN
retired business owner
Mandeville