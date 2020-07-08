I am asking, no begging fellow citizens to step up now and wear face masks when in public, cleanse your hands frequently, maintain social distancing and avoid crowding in parties, bars and other venues.
COVID-19 cases are surging around the U.S., especially in neighboring states and now Louisiana. The current virus strain is more contagious than the original, we are a long way from herd immunity — locally about 8% of us have been infected, and we would need to get to 60-70% to achieve herd immunity and thereby end transmission — we still do not have highly effective antiviral drugs and a vaccine won’t be widely available until sometime next year, if we are lucky.
Young people can serve as asymptomatic carriers and spread infection to the more vulnerable members of our society: the elderly, minorities, those with comorbidities such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, morbid obesity, etc. But young people can also end up on ventilators, develop the horrible multisystem inflammatory syndrome and die.
The math is really quite simple: If mortality due to COVID-19 is only 0.5% overall (best-case scenario), and 50% of Louisianans get infected, that would result in 2.3 million infected and 11,500 deaths.
This pandemic poses an existential threat to humans, our economy and our way of life. We need leadership from above, and grassroots cooperation from all as we are in this together. There is no better time to be inspired by the words of President John F. Kennedy: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country."
DAVID M. MUSHATT, MD
infectious diseases physician
New Orleans