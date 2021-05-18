A recent letter to the editor asserted that the Civil Justice Reform Act of 2020, the most relevant and sweeping package of legal reforms in Louisiana since the 1990s, has not lowered automobile insurance rates.
Proponents of the legislation, which took effect on Jan. 1, never claimed that the results would be immediate. Even in today’s culture of instant gratification, it will take some time to realize the full effect of this comprehensive set of much-needed reforms. Among other provisions, Act 37 by Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, reduced the threshold for a jury trial from $50,000 to $10,000, formerly the second-highest in the country; repealed the seat belt gag order, allowing jurors to consider evidence of a plaintiff’s failure to wear a seat belt in a car accident; and reformed direct action, limiting the discussion on a party’s insurance coverage before a jury.
COVID-19 has had myriad impacts on the lives of all Louisianans, and our consumer environment will continue to adapt as we recover. During the height of the pandemic, considerably fewer motorists were driving regularly, and most Louisianans saw rate reductions reflecting that behavior change. We are now seeing more drivers on the roads as we begin to return to normalcy. Like other commodities on the open market, the insurance industry must adjust to the current environment, responding to supply and demand.
It is often said that “good things take time.” Changing Louisiana’s entrenched culture of lawsuit abuse is no exception. It will take at least a full year — if not more — to understand the far-reaching impact of these reforms aimed at doing good for Louisiana’s hardworking families and businesses.
LANA SONNIER VENABLE
Louisiana Lawsuit Abuse Watch
Baton Rouge