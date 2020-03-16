We are constantly pounded by The Advocate sports department about how bad the Louisiana High School Athletic Association split is. The reasoning is that it is bad for the kids.
An Advocate sport department declaration does not make it true. Facts are what prove or disprove a theory. In this case, the facts are clear.
Last week I attended a public-school playoff game. The winner won a trip to Lake Charles for a chance at the championship. The gym was packed. The stands were full with nearly half being from the visiting team. Both end zone and the corners were full. The referees even let students sit on the floor at courtside as long as they sat.
The game was terrific. The noise level was deafening. There was electricity in the air. The home team came back from a deficit and won.
When the game ended, the home team fans rushed the court. Everyone in the community was elated. All the kids, athletes and supporters, were involved. If anyone wished they were sitting at home because a recruiting school had eliminated them before this game, they certainly were not evident.
The Advocate should spend more space encouraging the split since there is not one shred of evidence that it is in any way harmful to the kids. The memories those two teams will carry with them forever would not have happened if they were forced to play recruiting schools as before. They would be home just wishing they could be a part of a great experience.
If The Advocate can find just one athlete, coach or fan who thinks the experience of playing on a fair playing field is bad for them, please identify them for us. Good luck finding them.
JOEY NORMAND
retired mayor
Brusly