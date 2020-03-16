Brother Martin High School principal Ryan Gallagher speaks, just before a Louisiana High School Athletic Association vote to end the LHSAA's select/nonselect split championships in its major sports or keep a status quo, Friday, Jan. 31, at the LHSAA's annual convention in Baton Rouge, just before both proposals aimed at bringing the LHSAA's select/nonselect schools back together were rejected, on the final day of the LHSAA's annual convention. The LHSAA proposal that would have required a 1.5 multiplier and other factors failed 230-105, and a proposal by North Vermilion High principal Tommy Byler passed 179-165, but did not meet the two-thirds vote required to make a constitutional change.