I appreciate Terry Jones' story about the YMCA closings. The way in which the Y handled these closures left a bad impression with many members. No information was disseminated to members personally as it should have been.
I generally make a donation to the Y during their fundraising drives but will never do so again. All of these bad feelings could have been avoided by sending out one letter to each member — or even an email!
We had no idea what was going on and had to guess and listen to rumors, leading us to believe our memberships had no real value.
JANE HONEYCUTT
retired journalist
Baton Rouge