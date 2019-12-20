Stephen Winham's letter to the editor related to the political games that are being played related to the functioning of the Revenue Estimating Conference brings to mind the vote that took place last year.
The governor submits his budget recommendation to a four-person committee that must agree unanimously. This year, one vote torpedoed the recommendation. The same thing happened last year. The no vote was placed both years by Cameron Henry, currently a state representative from Metairie.
Henry is term-limited, but he has been elected a senator in the new Legislature to convene in 2020. Coincidentally (or not), Henry is the protege of U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, who has recently flirted with a run at the governor office. Seems that Henry is doing his best to further the ambitions of the congressman by obstructing the budget for the state. It's truly amazing how these folks play with our government to further their own political aspirations. I guess that's why Scalise has a regular spot on Fox acting as a mouthpiece for the president. Dirty business, this political game.
Emile (E.A.) Miller
retired
New Orleans