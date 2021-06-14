Whenever the state education leadership proposes to modify how we evaluate our schools, Louisiana citizens and parents should be extremely wary. In regard to the Advocate news story June 5, the proposal to "increase the student growth calculations to 38%" of each school's graded performance because it matches the national average of school evaluations on face value, sounds OK. The news report states that the "growth" component is currently 25%.
State Superintendent Cade Brumley and supporters of the change state that it will help in reducing the number of D and F schools in our great state by 50%. Again, the story reports that the state has approximately one-quarter of all its schools in that category, a very tragic number.
But much deeper in the news story, it is revealed that for all D and F schools, parents have a right to change their school. When the D schools move to C due to this seemingly accounting calculation, approximately 50% of these parents will lose that right. Their school will now be evaluated to be performing at C level, but is their child really learning more?
Only time will tell. We can all hope and pray it will be so.
I hope not to read a news story in this newspaper next year about Brumley receiving a raise due to reducing the number of failing schools.
JOHN S. WHITE
retired shipbuilder
Harahan