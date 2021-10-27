I urge everyone to vote “no” to Constitutional Amendment 2’s hollow offer of reform on Nov. 13.
First, it does not permanently fix the main problem that most people agree needs fixing — that Louisiana allows federal income taxes to be deducted from Louisiana state income taxes, causing periodic crises in state revenue. The amendment’s language would allow the Legislature to bring back that widely condemned federal deduction practice anytime.
Second, it does not at all reform the unfair, regressive sales tax structure that keeps working people and many small businesses paying a higher rate of their income in taxes than wealthy people and businesses.
Third, the income tax rate reductions it does make are skewed to benefit those with higher incomes. What’s more, on top of it all, Amendment 2 ties the hands of the Legislature with constitutionally lower tax ceilings and automatic tax break triggers so if there were momentum to invest more in education, teacher salaries, child care, health care and other critical needs (I want them to do that), the Legislature might not be able to raise enough revenue to do so.
This is a bad amendment masquerading as reform — don’t buy it. The Legislature can do a better job next time by focusing on the real solutions to the real problems for all citizens — not a tax swap for the wealthy.
JULIE SCHWAM HARRIS
consultant
New Orleans