With respect to the Feb. 7 article, “Louisiana teachers angered after governor omits teacher pay raise from the spending plan,” it is clear to me that the governor advocated a teacher pay raise only for political gain.
If you were truly passionate about helping teachers, you would not pull your support so quickly after being reelected. The governor wants teacher pay raises to derive from the local districts allotted proportion of a proposed $39 million increase in state aid for public schools.
There are two important things to consider here. First, we need to consider the word proposed. There is no guarantee that the money will come to fruition. Secondly, has the governor seen the quantity of resources needed in schools around our state? The district needs the monies to rebuild schools, provide classroom resources and hire qualified teachers.
I have been a teacher in Louisiana for 25 years. Education in Louisiana continues to suffer and the lack of support from our governing body is of utmost concern. To attract qualified teachers, we need our salaries to increase and be comparable to other states in our region.
The regional average is $52,178. Until we meet this regional average, we are losing teachers to other professions and to other states.
We must invest in our future and prepare students to be in the workforce. Part of this investment is paying teachers to reach the national average to keep qualified educators in our state. Pay raises cannot be part of a political platform. Let us keep our promises and stop shifting the responsibility on education to “proposed” monies.
ELIZABETH CASTRO
educator
Baton Rouge