I feel compelled to write about the uplifting and inspiring article about Dion Merrick. "Sanitation worker leads police to missing 10-year-old girl, arrest of sex offender," The Acadiana Advocate, Feb. 8.
This man had the courage and caring to step up and do the right thing to stop an abduction and possibly save a child's life. He deserves our thanks and admiration as this could happen to any family at any time.
Thank you to Merrick and those of you who care enough to try to make a difference in this world today. It just proves the saying that heroes do not always wear capes.
Merrick is a hero.
MARIAN MEDINE
retired business owner
Plaquemine