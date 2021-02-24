There is much objection by many Republicans in pursuing energy policies that would move us away from fossil fuel dependency. This is neither logical based on emerging technology or economic growth considerations.
This attitude however reminds me of an earlier time when there was resistance to change by political leaders. Some changes are hard to accept.
In 1829, Martin Van Buren, then the governor of New York, wrote this to President Andrew Jackson: "The canal system of this country is being threatened by the spread of a new form of transportation known as "railroads." ... As you may well know, railroad carriages are pulled at the enormous speed of 15 miles per hour by engines, which, in addition to endangering life and limb of passengers, roar and snort their way through the countryside. The Almighty certainly never intended that people should travel at such breakneck speed."
PHILIP FRADY
retired professor, consultant
New Orleans