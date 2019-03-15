Regarding your recent “Our Views,” if the views were from a lay person, one would believe that the writer is misinformed or naive. However, since these are your views, it is disturbing because it is bias and warrants the truth.
The editorial only points out the issues it chooses and omits important information that would contradict the article. If the public were given the history of border wall/security and the number of times the Democrats and Republicans supported it, the writer would be hard pressed to deny its need now. This issue goes back to Ronald Reagan’s presidency. Further, you should mention the Democrats’ proposals made to President Donald Trump and point out the flaws in each. Mention all of the costs to handle people that cross our border illegally. The cost must capture everything from agents at the border, the courts, food, shelter, schooling, etc. Also, address the matter dealing with the issues stemming from people and drugs that are not caught.
Anyone who claims that you do not start security with a wall is either uninformed or deliberately avoiding the matter for political reasons, which is what all the Democrats and some Republicans in Washington are doing.
You are negligent for not reporting the dangers to our border agents and should stop letting others claim that border agents are doing a disservice to those who illegally crash our border.
Try answering these questions. Why is it that the politicians and news media do not speak to the agencies that are authorized to protect our borders? How can we as a nation continue to financially support the thousands who come each year? Why is it correct to have areas in our cities that allow illegal people to be protected from our laws? Why are politicians not prosecuted when they allow these illegal areas to operate?
Septime O. Bossier, Jr.
maritime industry, retired
New Orleans