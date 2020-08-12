I am proud of the national movement to remove and replace monuments to the Confederacy, terrorism and Jim Crow. It is an opportunity to face our history and act with that knowledge, creating a stronger nation.
This is hard. But we have a template.
One of my oldest friends is German, from an old Bavarian family. Friends since high school, we served as best men at each other’s weddings.
There is an obvious weight of history. Max’s family was on the wrong side of World War II, the same as most Germans. Half a generation of my family was murdered in the Holocaust or died fighting; the same goes for nearly any American Jew.
Neither he nor I bear responsibility for the Holocaust. We were born 30 years later and simply were not there. But Germany faced its own history and became stronger for it
When I first visited Munich as a teenager, Max brought me to the Dachau concentration camp, a few miles from Munich. His knowledge of the history leading to the war and rebuilding from it is extensive. That is common throughout Germany. Germany teaches its own history clearly and continuously tries to figure out what to do with that knowledge. This is hard to do. There are many statues of great Germans. But Dachau is a monument without pride.
Germany teaches its children that earlier generations were active or complicit participants in the Holocaust — because they were. It teaches its children that they are not at fault, but have a responsibility to face their own history and act accordingly. This is hard, and remains hard more than 80 years after the Nazi party gained power with a minority of the popular vote. Entrenched anti-Semitism, racism, xenophobia and Nazi nostalgia remain — but not as monuments.
Germany facing its own history is a cornerstone of its prosperity. Germans face national challenges, including the coronavirus, effectively, and lead. We respect and value Germany.
Replacing American monuments to slavery, the Confederacy and Jim Crow presents the same opportunity. We know these monuments were erected decades after the Confederacy surrendered to communicate Jim Crow’s permanence, and the South’s willingness to fight. As Americans our ancestors were on the right side, the wrong side, or were not here at all. We as Americans share a common history that we did not ask for and cannot be blamed for. But today the benefits of citizenship are unequally distributed in ways the men honored by these monuments would recognize.
Replacing these monuments with those that deserve respect is an act of facing our history. Knowledge of how we got here will help us see the world as it is, act appropriately, and become a stronger nation.
ELI FEINSTEIN
private equity investor
New Orleans