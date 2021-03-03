The recent censure of U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, should appall all Louisianans. Preserving the stability of our democracy is a bipartisan responsibility. Punishing a senator for participating in congressional proceedings and subsequently voting in good faith embarrasses our state and country and makes mockery of the U.S. as a model of modern democracy.
If our representatives are excoriated for voting on an argument’s merits and are instead expected to govern as one voice, it is the people who are being punished and defrauded. The GOP purports to support smaller government and lower taxes. After demanding complete fealty to the party and to a single, private individual, it follows that the party must recommend the elimination of superfluous positions that have become primarily ceremonial, including the bulk of the legislative branch. Why pay 100 senators to vote in party concert?
State Rep. Blake Miguez, R-Erath, is enforcing a policy whereby our elected representatives are compelled to commit malfeasance. He and the state GOP are forbidding public officials from diligently performing the duties for which they were elected via real, tangible and specific career threats.
When politicians vote exclusively in accord with their party, they squander their qualifications and abilities in an abuse of the public trust. In a well-functioning two-party system, both sides are tasked with negotiating consensus solutions to accomplish the greatest good. The existence of opposing views isn’t a challenge to our Constitution, it’s the reason for our Constitution.
As private citizens, we don't have time or staff to dissect thousand-page bills. We aren't all experts on the perspectives of competing stakeholders. We aren’t privy to closed-door committee meetings and we don’t have to balance our self-interest against the welfare of entire constituencies. Few of us have such time or interest. We have our own responsibilities; our vote entrusts and empowers elected politicians to do theirs. There should be no politician we agree (or disagree) with every time.
Results of the recent impeachment vote imperil our government’s stability for generations to come, as does censuring Cassidy for serving as an impartial juror. Presidents of any stripe now have a free pass to attack our government or really to commit crimes they choose — as long as their party holds the majority.
Additionally, by refusing to compromise with Democrats on anything, Republican politicians are forcing them to enact policy by brute force, unchecked and without the balance of conservative input. Everyone loses.
A few months before upending America’s centuries-long tradition of peaceful transitions, President Donald Trump announced that he had instructed his representatives in Congress to stop negotiating with Democrats. Not one of those “representatives” objected to that characterization. If my senator represents the president, who represents me?
If Miguez has his way, no one.
TIERNA DRAGOMANI
bartender
New Orleans