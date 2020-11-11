Since my wife and I are both seniors, we have become more aware of things that are senior unfriendly. My complaint involves lids and tops of containers.
Virtually every container we use needs some device to get the top off. I keep a pair of channel-lock pliers at the table, which works well for smaller tops, but for larger ones, I have the strap device.
The problem with using the strap device is that it takes two people to use it, which is not always convenient. I suspect that there are many seniors who live alone who have a major problem getting containers open and have to call someone to help with the removal.
One solution is the tab lock on container lids where the lid is locked by a small removable tab.
ERNEST GREMILLION
retired fraud investigator
Baton Rouge