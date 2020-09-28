Though I do not agree with the decision to suspend Ka Mauri Harrison, I also do not understand why any family would allow a young child to own a realistic looking BB gun as a toy.

Should the school have asked more questions and communicated with the family before making their decision? Yes.

Is there a better way they could have handled it? Absolutely.

But I cannot wrap my head around the fact that Black parents would allow their Black child to own such a toy in today's political climate. As a Black woman, I realize that it is not fair that Black people are held to a different standard than everyone else, but I also realize that those the rules we must play by.

Walter Kimbrough states that the boy was given this punishment because Black boys are over-criminalized, but how is giving any child a realistic toy gun not criminalizing them? While the boy had no mal-intent with his actions, as Black people, we must be hypervigilant because unless we make room for ourselves, we will not be allowed to breathe.

GABRIELLE WHITE

student

Metairie

