From a marketing standpoint, Nike’s recent ad campaign is pure genius. I and many others believe Nike could have selected a much more deserving spokesman instead of Colin Kaepernick. Perhaps a wounded warrior severely injured defending our country. Maybe a dedicated police officer, or a firefighter, true American heroes who stand up for what they believe and risk everything including their lives for their beliefs
By selecting such a controversial figure, Nike wins on all fronts. It gets a massive amount of free publicity. It endears itself to the black community and is invulnerable to criticism. Anyone who dares criticize its selection is simply not just someone with a difference of opinion; they must, of course, be a racist.
If you believe that Nike cares about anything other than corporate profits, you’re sadly mistaken. Nike’s profits are soaring, and Kaepernick is laughing all the way to the bank.
Patrick Bowen
business owner
River Ridge