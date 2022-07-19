Suppose your 15-year-old daughter or granddaughter was raped by someone who turned out to be a drug addict and she became pregnant.
The recent law signed by our governor would force this 15-year-old rape victim to give birth to that baby if she stays in this state. This is truly barbaric! It further victimizes the victim by making her endure shame and public humiliation, not to mention reliving the horror of what happened every time she looks in a mirror.
She is also faced with the real possibility that the child will be born mentally and/or physically handicapped. This is like something that would have been done to women in concentration camps in Germany or Russia in World War II.
To do such a thing in the name of Jesus is the worst distortion of Jesus’ teachings since “Christian” White citizens councils of the Jim Crow era. Jesus spent his public ministry helping the victims of a cruel and unjust society and he chastised those who refused to help relieve the suffering.
It is easy to delegate suffering to others when you take no responsibility for the consequences and have no empathy for them. I know of no one who believes this Republican-dominated Legislature is going to appropriate the millions of dollars necessary to adequately care for potentially thousands of unwanted babies or to support their unmarried mothers. I am truly ashamed of our state and our leadership.
I call on all Christians who take Jesus’ teachings seriously and who care about each other to tell your legislators to correct this travesty of justice as soon as humanly possible.
RON PERRITT
retired engineer
Baton Rouge