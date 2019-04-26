We’re in the midst of an important debate in New Orleans. How should we spend tax dollars generated by visitors to the city?
There’s no question tourism is vital to New Orleans. What is under question is how much New Orleans & Company contributes to the city’s economic success. As we face urgent infrastructure challenges that affect the quality of life of both residents and visitors, the people of New Orleans deserve answers.
Visitor counts are the primary metric used to determine the economic impact of the tourism industry and to justify the millions of tax dollars that are spent on marketing. In 2010, the New Orleans Hospitality Strategic Task Force invested $250,000 to create a long-term tourism plan for the city, which included a forecast of 13.7 million visitors to New Orleans in 2018.
After years of working with the University of New Orleans Hospitality Research Center, in 2017 New Orleans & Co. switched vendors and changed the definition of “visitors.” The outcome: a 2017 visitor count of 17.7 million. UNO’s count for 2017, consistent with New Orleans & Co.’s original methodology: 11 million.
The composition of the New Orleans & Co. board also presents questions. The board includes no one from Jazz Fest or Essence Fest, two of the city’s top tourist events. Geographic diversity is also lacking — no representation from the rapidly growing businesses in the Bywater, for example. There’s also a gap when it comes to policy and academic expertise, with no one from the UNO Hospitality Research Center or the Bureau of Governmental Research.
Most troubling is the overlap between New Orleans & Co.’s board and the Convention Center board. It puts into question their endorsement of the Convention Center’s expansion plan. Convention-goers account for just 16 percent of our city’s visitors and the national convention center market is widely viewed as saturated on the supply side. Yes, it makes sense to update the current facility, but what’s been proposed is a risky, radical reimagining that would leave taxpayers holding the bag if it doesn’t work out.
We also need transparency on the marketing strategies used by New Orleans and Co., which operates 9 satellite offices, including 6 in foreign countries. New Orleans and Co. should clarify how many visitors we’re seeing from these markets and make a case for our return on this investment in office space and staff.
No one should deny that New Orleans and Co. plays an important role marketing our city. But now more than ever, we need to be strategic about how we invest the tax dollars generated by tourism. Revenues created in New Orleans must adequately and fairly benefit the people who live and work in this great city.
Danah Fisher
former tourism executive
New Orleans