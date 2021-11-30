It must be "Follow the politics, not the science.”
It was interesting to read that our state House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and state Sen. Bodi White both are opposing mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for Louisiana schoolchildren. Being loyal Republicans they are following their political line and ignoring the science of COVID-19 being reported in Louisiana.
It is now over 609,000 cases being reported in Louisiana and over 14,000 deaths in our state. Even as a card-carrying Republican, I am not in favor of seeing thousands of more Louisianans dying due to not taking the vaccine.
RAY SCHELL
retired chemist
Prairieville