The announcement of LSU’s new women’s basketball coach and her outstanding résumé brought a smile to my face, the chance for a historically successful LSU team to return to prominence with a home-run hire. Great stuff.
Across campus, an arguably much more important hiring process is playing out, that of LSU’s next president. Will the Board of Supervisors pull out all the stops and hire a future leader that can win academic and funding “championships” for our beloved flagship?
A hire that will allow our university to compete with the likes of our academically more accomplished SEC brethren in Gainesville and College Station (to name a couple?)
It’s the supervisors’ move.
JEREMY BALDRIDGE
chemical engineer
Sulphur