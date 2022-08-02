I am a COMMON SENSE voter. Common sense would indicate that the way to reduce the rate of abortion would be to reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies. Common sense would indicate that the way government can reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies would be to protect the individual’s right to access safe and affordable contraception.
Therefore, it makes NO SENSE to me why U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, the second highest ranking Republican in the United States Congress, and four of his colleagues in the Louisiana delegation, namely Clay Higgins, Mike Johnson, Julia Letlow and Garret Graves, would vote no to HR8373, a bill that not only protects a person’s ability to access and use contraception, but also protects a health care provider’s ability to provide contraceptives and information about contraception without government restriction.
MADALYN SCHENK
volunteer
New Orleans