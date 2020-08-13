In the July 29 edition of The Advocate, the registrar of voters listed the name and address of “voters whose status is inactive because your registration address was not able to be verified by the parish registrar of voters during the annual canvass or correspondence sent to the address on file has been returned undeliverable.”
The approximate number of people in that category is 17,660.
How many of our people have died so that we would remain free? We were given the inalienable right to vote as citizens by the 15th and 19th amendments of the U.S. Constitution.
I understand that if someone has died or moved to a new address that they could not have been reached, but not 17,660 voters? Some people are not aware that when they move, their voting district and precinct also move, unless they remain in the same voting area. Nevertheless, your current address should be correct.
When voting, your driver’s license and the address on the registrar’s list should match. This is a great deterrent of voter fraud.
No election will ever be more important than this November’s presidential race. We the people will decide if we are to become a country governed by the Democratic socialist left and Constitution-destroying liberals, or if we want to keep our freedoms and live the way our forefathers intended.
If you want higher taxes, more government control, laws that deny our constitutional rights, trillions of dollars for the Green New Deal, stopping the drilling of oil and fracking, no borders, free insurance and all other rights that we have as citizens to be supplied to immigrants here illegally, vote for Joe Biden. If you believe in freedom, capitalism and the choice to vote for what you believe in, vote for Donald Trump.
DEBI KIDDER
legal staffing agency owner
Gonzales