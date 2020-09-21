Headline in The Acadiana Advocate on Sept. 17: "Guillory pledges $1M for police training."
Joining Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Guillory is Parish Councilman A.B. Rubin calling for "additional" training of city police officers. Let’s look at reasoning for a few minutes before spending that money.
Guillory served as an Army officer for a few years and that training costs thousands of dollars. I retired as an Army officer after serving 22 years of active federal service as a Criminal Investigation Command agent throughout the entire free world, to include Korea and Vietnam.
I can assure you the cost of the training Guillory and I received during our stay in the military would more than suffice in order to complete our assigned duties, which resulted in superior officer evaluation ratings.
Let’s talk civilian police officers. Rubin wants to "retrain" our police to fit the needs of some civilians who are unhappy with the training the present-day police must have prior to earning the badge of police authority. Evidently most complainers have never served in the military nor have they participated in schools or classes where respect for law and order are taught. That school of respect would cost billions for those who are never satisfied.
Due to space limits, I would refer Rubin and others to the Sunday Advocate Opinion page to read and digest the column written by Rich Lowery titled "L.A. shooting of officers should jolt U.S. liberal elite."
One last reminder to those who are quick to complain: Police are called or dispatched to disturbances in order to de-escalate situations. Education results in understanding — chronic complainers need education.
LINK SAVOIE
retired military police
Sunset