Regarding Cal Thomas' column in the Sept. 23 Advocate entitled “Senators owe it to the Constitution to fill Ginsburg seat.”
It's interesting that his opinion regarding the replacement for Justice Antonin Scalia was “The Senate should push the hold button and let the presidential candidates take it to the people to decide in November.” (Washington Times, Feb. 17, 2016).
The take-home message here seems to be that Senate Republicans should strictly adhere to their constitutional obligations except when it doesn't suit their purposes.
JAMES HANIFEN
retired state employee
Baton Rouge