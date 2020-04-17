Apparently on Easter Sunday, your layout crew took a holiday. Imagine my surprise when a clear expression of opinion disguised as a news article appeared on page 3A. Calvin Woodward of The Associated Press is apparently a new editorial writer on your staff. At least that’s what his words scream.
It is abundantly clear that Woodward is “gunning” for President Donald Trump, rather than reporting facts. Were that not so, much of the content of his article would not have been on page 3A, but on the editorial page of Section B. At least, if properly placed among your opinion writers, I and others could easily identify his intent and political leaning.
He did, however, manage to include at least one palatable opinion: “False starts and dead ends are inevitable in any crisis…” Fair enough. Despite that admission, however, only a few paragraphs later Woodward writes of the remarks of the president about testing and concludes with the opinion, “[N]ot true.”
Someone needs to take Woodward aside and ask him if he remembers the infamous word of our former president, Barack Obama, “If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor.” Also not true. And if ever there were a glowing example of what not to do and how not to do it, that example was the rollout of the Affordable Care Act in October 2013.
The extraordinarily costly technological errors that marred that presidential initiative are legendary in hindsight. Did Woodward also write about Obama’s shortcomings?
Please do one or the other: Place Woodward’s writings on the editorial page or banish him from your newspaper, since he is not an accurate reporter, merely one with a huge mote in his own eye, trying to pick a speck from Trump’s eye.
JOHN C. SAUNDERS JR.
attorney
New Orleans