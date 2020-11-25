I am beyond upset to read about Joe Biden's "spiritual advisers" in this morning's paper.
A wide variety of people are mentioned — Christian, Jewish, Muslim, black, white, male, female, etc. Yet not one of them seems to stand ready to condemn his stand on abortion, which is plain and simply the wanton killing of an innocent life.
I have no problem with women controlling their own bodies, but a separate human life is not fair game for killing. I don't know how Biden can claim to be Roman Catholic and not outright condemn such killing.
Hypocrisy is the kindest word I can think of — absolute denial of his faith is more accurate.
SHARILYNN AUCOIN
retired librarian
Geismar