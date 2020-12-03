I think everyone would like to see a list of all the streets that are up to potentially have their names changed and what is the replacement name suggested, with its importance.
Of course, we love Allen Toussiant, who put New Orleans music on the world map. Are leaders such as Moon Landrieu (the first mayor to really start leadership integration), Dutch Morial, our first Black mayor, F.D. McKenney or S.F. Phillips (Black lawyers who argued for Plessy before the U.S. Supreme Court), Victor Sejour, (regarded as Louisiana’s greatest French-language playwright), Norbert Rillieux (invented a new technique of sugar refining that revolutionized the industry), Ferdinand Joseph LaMothe (known as Jelly Roll Morton), or Sidney Bechet suggested?
We should be looking for people who can set examples for our youth of what hard work and learning can do for you.
Last, I suggest Lee Circle go back to being nameless. Now, everyone understands how offensive the dedication to slavery it was. The city founders recognized it should not belong to any one person but to all citizens equally.
The column should be removed and the name could be “The Circle” or something of the committee’s choice. If it is named for anyone, it will continue a controversy over the color of the person for whom it is named.
Finally, if it is named for someone, that person will always be known for the controversy their name has caused. I love everything Leah Chase did and stood for but one thing she never was or wanted to be known for was controversial. I suggest there are better streets to name for Chase. Also, I suggest the committee ask her family first if they are concerned about her name becoming controversial.
Make the street renaming a success.
DAVID RUBENSTEIN
merchant
New Orleans