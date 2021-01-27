The COVID-19 pandemic has tested the entire American health care system, magnifying the need for well-trained, compassionate nurses both here in Louisiana and across the country.
The United States — particularly the South — has been grappling with a growing shortage of health care personnel for years, with more on the horizon as an aging workforce approaches retirement. According to a report from the Louisiana State Board of Nursing Center for Nursing, about 37% of licensed registered nurses in Louisiana were over 50 years old in 2019. Roughly 17% were over the age of 60.
There is not a shortage of students who are interested in becoming nurses — but rather the limitation is finding enough clinical faculty and clinical placements to provide the necessary practical experience for students in existing nursing programs. About 1,500 qualified applicants to colleges of nursing across Louisiana are turned away each year due to limited capacity. We expect this demand to grow as incoming students, inspired by the COVID-19 response and the critical worker shortage it has illuminated, have been expressing more interest in nursing programs nationally.
Together, Loyola University and Ochsner are answering the call from students seeking to become nurses and treat patients here at home, where we need them the most. Recently, the two institutions teamed up to launch a new undergraduate nursing program, aimed at cultivating the next generation of highly-trained nurses. This collaboration draws upon the best of an academic model of nursing education, providing immersive training needed to tackle the ever-evolving complexities of health care needs, technology and treatments.
This partnership will help us educate more practice-ready nurses. Students will benefit in the classroom from Loyola’s liberal arts curriculum and Jesuit traditions, which focus on developing the “whole person” and a holistic view and approach to health care. Students will have the opportunity to learn from the hands-on practice and mentorship opportunities provided by Ochsner, working alongside the experts in the field at their world-class facilities.
When they graduate, students will have logged hundreds of hours of clinical experience, experiencing firsthand the organizational structure and workings of an integrated health care system — invaluable knowledge that will aid the transition from student to working professional. They will have earned a bachelor’s degree and will be eligible to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination for registered nurses. And it is our hope that graduates will choose to stay and care for patients here at home and across Louisiana.
TANIA TETLOW
president, Loyola University New Orleans
WARNER THOMAS
president and CEO of Ochsner Health
New Orleans