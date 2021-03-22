On Jan. 11, Pope Francis issued a motu proprio changing canon law to allow women to serve as lectors and acolytes. He expressed the hope that opening these established, or lay, ministries to women might better manifest the common baptismal dignity of the members of the People of God.
The acolytes' duties are to help the deacon and to minister to the priest. It is their duty to take care of the service of the altar, to help the deacon and the priest in liturgical actions, especially in the celebration of the Holy Mass.
To date there has been silence in the diocese. When may we expect to see action and women serving at Mass? To deny our sisters these duties long enjoyed by men is wrong and smacks of misogyny.
MARTIN HUGH-JONES
professor emeritus
Baton Rouge