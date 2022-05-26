With the Republican destruction of women’s reproductive rights at hand, their victory reminds me of when Wile E. Coyote finally catches the Road Runner.
He puts a napkin around his neck, grabs a fork and knife, is ready to eat, looks up and notices the Road Runner is 100 times taller than him.
What will Republicans do with their Road Runner? First, they will have to decide if there is an exception for rape and incest. Should the government really be in the business of forcing girls — at the point of a gun — who were raped by their fathers to bring their father’s offspring and their own sibling to term? That’s a question Republicans will have to answer, and soon. If they answer “yes,” they will lose votes. If they answer “no,” they will lose votes.
They will also have to decide the complex issue of how exceptions to the law will be granted.
Once the restrictions themselves are determined, Republicans will need to decide penalties for violating them. If a fetus is a person, then it is hard to see how they cannot apply the harshest possible penalty to violators. Except executing the victims of rape for refusing to bring their rapist’s offspring to bear is likely to be unpopular.
Or the Republicans can adopt less harsh penalties. They lose votes then, too. What do we do if a doctor decides an abortion is necessary, then government decides it wasn’t?
Should we be placing doctors in the position of having to choose between prison and malpractice? Also a question Republicans will have to answer, and soon. Your voters have been waiting for this moment all of their lives!
To the Republicans in the Legislature and their friends, good luck with the gigantic Road Runner you’ve caught!
DOMINIC MARCELLO
scientist
Baton Rouge