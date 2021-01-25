Three stories by Mark Schleifstein, published on Jan. 3, targeted Rubicon LLC, a chemical manufacturer in Ascension Parish, for alleged environmental permit violations, failure to protect its employees from chemical exposure and potential harm to its community. However, these stories neglect the context and complexity of manufacturing and regulatory processes and include factual errors.
Schleifstein contacted Rubicon in January 2020 with questions for a story about “issues faced by both chemical manufacturers and regulators.” His stories were published almost a year later, and he never followed up to discuss details or confirm their accuracy. Instead, he took facts and statements in regulatory filings out of context to imply not only that Rubicon and other chemical companies fail to meet regulatory standards, but also that regulators fail to hold companies accountable.
Follow-up communication could have prevented many of these miscommunications.
Claim: 130 employees “reported for observation or treatment because of their exposures.”
Fact: Not all were exposed and more than 100 were observed out of caution, with no ill effects. Ignoring that difference inaccurately inflates the perceived risk and impact of the incidents.
Claim: “The DEQ database included 75 air-quality incident reports for Rubicon in 2019.”
Fact: There are 75 entries in the database relevant to Rubicon in that period, but only three are air-quality incident reports. Most are routine permit correspondence and reporting documents.
Schleifstein’s stories support his preconceived narrative that this site is poorly regulated and poses a health risk to its employees and community. That is not true. For example, Schleifstein editorializes Rubicon’s “failure to keep up with maintenance.” However, what he interprets as “failures” are normal aspects of manufacturing with continuous learning and improvements. Rubicon’s robust and awarded programs have reduced even the smallest of equipment issues by over 70% since being implemented.
There is a story to be told of the challenges chemical manufacturing facilities face in Louisiana, but that story is not told in Schleifstein’s articles. Thousands of industry employees work tirelessly to modernize their facilities and continually reduce their environmental impacts. Rubicon, in particular, wins awards in safety and continually improves equipment reliability and incident prevention protocols.
To portray the chemical industry as putting profits before communities by reporting inaccurately and without context does not inform your readers. It misleads them.
MARK DEARMAN
general manager, Rubicon LLC
Geismar