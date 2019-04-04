Regarding James Gill’s column about possible relocation of Confederate statues to Houmas House, while it is refreshing that Gill believes it is time to remove the Lee, Davis and Beauregard statues from City of New Orleans storage facilities, re-erecting them on private property is a suggestion taxpayers throughout Louisiana should find objectionable. Taxpayer revenues, throughout the state (including Orleans Parish), have been used for more than 100 years to maintain, secure and promote these historic statues.
In the 1990s, the Louisiana Legislature wisely passed a bill (R.S. 39:330 (G)(I) requiring political subdivisions of the state to turn over all “historically significant property” deemed as surplus, i.e. “no longer desired or needed,” to the commissioner of administration. However, this worthwhile law does not apply to the City of New Orleans since municipalities were excluded in the bill’s wording. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser recognizes the rights of Louisiana’s taxpayers when it comes to preserving all publicly owned, i.e., state, parish, municipal, movable and immovable significantly historic property. When addressing a large group gathered at the Cabildo last month, the lieutenant governor informed the audience that should New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell release the statues to him, he would not allow them to be relocated onto private property. Much applause followed his comment.
Two appropriate Louisiana state parks, Camp Moore State Park in Tangipahoa Parish, and Port Hudson State Park in East Feliciana Parish, are historic sites directly connected to the Civil War in Louisiana. These three statues represent significant financial assets, and it is the fiduciary duty of our elected officials to preserve them in ways that allow them to be viewed by the general public, situated on public property in a contextualized setting. Camp Moore and Port Hudson offer fitting locations for the placement of these historically significant statues, and re-erecting them in a state park would protect the interests of the state’s past and present taxpayers. To quote Mr. Gill, “problem solved.”
Richard Marksbury
university professor
New Orleans