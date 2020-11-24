I have for many years, been a registered independent. I have frequently leaned to the Republican view and voted accordingly.
My purpose here is to express my concern over the behavior of Donald Trump regarding the outcome of the recent election and perhaps more worrisome the support that he is getting from Republicans who hold public office.
I believe that it is Trump’s right to ask for a recount where the vote is close, but his recent attempt to bully state electors into casting Electoral College votes for him, in spite of the clear voters’ choice, is the most disgraceful action by a president that I have ever witnessed in my lifetime.
It clearly represents a danger to our democracy.
Most disturbing is the fact that Trump’s irrational and unpatriotic behavior is being supported by most Republican senators and representatives. Surely all of them know that his claims are false.
I believe that it is incumbent upon them to honor the pledge they took when they assumed the office they now hold. They should not dishonor themselves or their country by aiding Trump in his disgraceful and dangerous behavior.
HARRY LACOSTE
retired general manager
Baton Rouge