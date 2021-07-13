Garbage! That’s the word I would use to address the City Council’s suggestion to reduce garbage collection from two days to one day a week as a way to counter the inability of one contractor to collect garbage in a timely manner.
This is like saying, “Oh, there’s a shortage of cars? Let’s make fewer cars!” This is tantamount to rewarding failure and penalizing others for performing their work satisfactorily.
Does anyone on the council actually think this would reduce the amount of trash on city streets? What kind of convoluted logic is that? I’m baffled!
MICHAEL A. MARULLO
semi-retired business consultant
St. Rose