The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has an approximate enrollment of 42,000 students. Under Superintendent Warren Drake’s administration, the district has more top-level, six-digit salaried employees (with fewer students) than ever in the history of the school system — not to mention Drake's extremely high total compensation package, valued at more than $400,000.
Drake currently has one general counsel, two associate superintendents, one assistant superintendent, eight chiefs of staff and 11 executive directors.
In January of this year, Drake was quoted in 225 Magazine: “In order to narrow the achievement gap we are focused, first and foremost, on creating safe environments where students can grow, learn, and thrive. Our teachers and administrators show students how important their engagement is by putting the priorities of the kids first.”
Apparently, putting kids first is not the goal of Warren Drake. To cut $21 million from the district’s budget, he wants to cut 3.4% from next academic year by eliminating nearly 200 jobs and spending less on textbooks and transportation. The proposed job cuts range from a school librarians to 68 classroom teachers. Also targeted are positions for four principals and 17 assistant principals. None of the positions from his administrative team of 23 are listed in the budget cuts Drake has proposed.
The executive director position is at the lower salary range in Drake’s administration, $97,842 to $105,714. The district serves most of East Baton Rouge Parish; it contains approximately 77 individual schools: 48 elementary schools, 14 middle schools, and 15 high schools serving 40, 000 plus students. It also currently has four charter schools, and four more charters will be soon added.
By comparison, Metro Nashville Public Schools, or MNPS, is a school district that serves the city of Nashville, Tennessee and Davidson County. More than 82,000 students are currently enrolled in the district's 73 elementary schools, 33 middle schools, 25 high schools, 18 charter schools, and eight specialty schools.
MNPS has five community superintendents and 12 executive directors serving 51 more schools than the Baton Rouge system and twice the number of students. Each one of its superintendents oversees about 30 schools, and each of the executive directors assist between 10-13 schools, including charters.
To bring this full circle, in the Cascade Platinum TV Commercial, a little girl records a video diary discussing her mom's method of dish washing. Not only does she hand-wash the dishes before putting them in the dishwasher, she rewashes them if they come out gross. This leads her to ask, "What does the dishwasher do?" Each time I watch this commercial, I imagine the little girl asking, “What does the superintendent do?”
Chauna Banks
school counselor, East Baton Rouge Parish School System
Baton Rouge